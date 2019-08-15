Five years ago, Mo'ne Davis was about as famous as a 13-year-old can get.

Davis was only the fifth girl to pitch in the Little League World Series (the 2019 tournament starts Thursday). She threw two shutouts — one in the regionals and one at Williamsport — to lead her Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, team to the semifinals.

Davis' heroics put her on the cover of Sports Illustrated and the guest list of late-night television shows.

I spoke to Davis recently when she was in Washington, D.C., to visit the Library of Congress' "Baseball Americana" exhibit. She had interesting things to say about sports, friends and fun.

Q: When did you start playing sports?

A: I started playing organized sports at 7 years old. I played basketball, baseball and soccer. I was the only girl on my baseball team and had a hot-pink glove.

Q: Which was your favorite sport?

A: Basketball. I had an older brother, and I would follow whatever he did and he liked basketball. I enjoyed baseball, but it wasn't my favorite.

Q: When did you discover you were good at pitching?

A: I started pitching at 9 years old. The first batter I faced hit a home run. I didn't like that. So I practiced at a nearby field. When I was around 11, my coach taught me to throw a curveball the right way so it doesn't hurt your arm. Then I started helping my team.

Q: What was the best part of the 2014 Little League World Series for you?

A: Going to the recreation room and meeting all the players from all over the world, hanging out and playing Ping-Pong. One night we played dodge ball with squishy tennis balls. That was really fun.

Q: Did you keep playing baseball?

A: I played one year in high school but didn't get many opportunities to pitch, so I switched to softball. [Davis still pitches for a travel baseball team.]

Q: How did you like softball?

A: I had a great experience playing softball. We won our conference twice and the state tournament once. But most important, we had great chemistry on the teams.

Q: Did you also continue to play basketball?

A: I played point guard in high school. I was usually the smallest kid on the court. [Davis is 5-foot-4, the same height she was in 2014.] We had a great group of girls. My last two years playing basketball may have been the most fun even though we did not win many games.

Q: What are you doing now?

A: I am preparing to go to Hampton University on a softball scholarship and study communications.

Q: What advice would you give to kids playing sports?

A: Keep having fun. Find a sport and a core group of friends, work hard and have fun with it. These days, a lot of people can take the fun away.