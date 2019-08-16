An Akron man was indicted Friday in U.S. District Court on federal weapons charges related to the armed robbery of an East Cuyahoga Falls grocery store on April 20.

Dayvaire Rogers was arrested Thursday after law enforcement agencies combined on the case as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program. The case was investigated by the Akron Police Department, Medina County Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, Wadsworth Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive.

Authorities believe Rogers fired a gun during the robbery of Welcome Grocery four months ago. He was indicted on a robbery charge and a charge related to his status as a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

With previous convictions for burglary and heroin trafficking, Rogers is barred from owning a firearm.

“A child was in the store at the time of the robbery,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “We’re fortunate this did not end in a tragedy and are grateful to the police officers and agents who worked hard to solve this crime.”

The case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Christopher Joyce and Patrick Burke.