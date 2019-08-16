REAL ESTATE

Akron among Top 20

hottest housing markets

Three Ohio cities including Akron landed among the top 20 hottest housing markets in the nation in July, according to Realtor.com.

Columbus landed at No. 3 on the list, while Dayton clocked in at 15 and Akron at 20. Columbus has spent much of the past three years in the top 10, and in March landed at the top spot.

Fort Wayne, Indiana, landed atop the July list, which is based on the number of times homes are viewed online and how long homes stay on the market.

Fort Wayne topped an unlikely lineup. Instead of the typical West Coast housing glamour spots, the list is dominated by smaller cities, many of them in the Midwest, providing more evidence that skyrocketing prices are cooling down some of the nation’s most expensive housing markets.

WALL STREET

Rough week ends

on a brighter note

Stocks marched broadly higher Friday as Wall Street capped a turbulent week on an upbeat note, though the market still posted its third straight weekly loss.

Technology stocks and banks drove the rally. Bond yields rose, recovering some of the ground lost after they tumbled earlier in the week, stoking recession fears.

The S&P 500 rose 41.08 points, or 1.4%, to 2,888.68 on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 306.62 points, or 1.2%, to 25,886.01. The Nasdaq climbed 129.38 points, 1.7%, to 7,895.99. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 31.99 points, or 2.2%, to 1,493.64.

THEME PARKS

Walt Disney World

discounts later visits

Walt Disney World is offering discounted tickets to visitors who want to sleep in.

The Florida theme resort on Friday began offering two-day tickets for as low as $88 a day, as long as purchasers don't show up at the parks until after 12 p.m.

That's an almost 25% discount from start-of-the-day tickets that cost $116 each on Friday.

ECONOMY

Survey shows decline

in consumer sentiment

U.S. consumer sentiment plummeted to a seven-month low in August on growing concerns about the economy even as the labor market shows few signs of weakening from robust levels.

The University of Michigan's preliminary sentiment index slumped to 92.1 from July's 98.4, missing all forecasts in Bloomberg's survey of economists. The gauge of current conditions decreased to 107.4 while the expectations index dropped to 82.3, bringing both readings to the lowest levels since early this year.

The second-lowest confidence reading of Donald Trump's presidency shows consumers may be poised to offer less of a boost to the record economic expansion amid volatility in financial markets and headwinds from abroad.