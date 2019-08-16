SMITHVILLE — On the evening of Aug. 1, Wayne County Schools Career Center celebrated with the families and friends of the 2019 Adult Practical Nursing program graduates. The evening ceremony was the culmination of 15 months of hard work, training, testing and clinical rotations.



Graduate and Class Secretary Natasha Hess gave the opening remarks, which were followed by the reciting of the Nightingale Pledge, led by graduate Meagan Shear. The Career Center’s Joan Kanne (nursing manager) also addressed the class, and Dr. Kip Crain (superintendent) accepted the presentation of the class for graduation. Class President Victoria Mace addressed her fellow classmates, reminding them of the hard work it took to get here and encouraging them for the road ahead.



This year, the graduates elected for family members and close friends to do the official "pinning" during the ceremony. Many graduates accepted the honor from their children, spouses, parents, sisters and friends.



The following students graduated with honors from the Adult Practical Nursing program: Felecia Adkins, Kaylee Davidson, Kaleigh Ann Fowler, Natasha Hess, Victoria Mace, Theodor Magda Jr., Caitlin Marie Perkins, Sarah Lynn Purdy, Haleigh Deanna Riffel, Kristy Rose, Texas Marie Sanchez, Mary Surber and Angelica Maria Vigliotti. Additional graduates include: Katlyn Atchinson, Byron Alexter Leavell, Sineke Mkwananzi, Meagan Shear, Ashley Shoup, Amber Marie Stull, Sarah Ann Trommer, Christian West and Jessica Lynn York. The class officers were Victoria Mace (president), Byron Leavell (vice president), Natasha Hess (secretary) and Kaleigh Fowler (treasurer).



Nursing instructor Jason Clutter addressed the graduates and presented the award for class valedictorian to Felecia Adkins and class salutatorian to Texas Sanchez. The class presented a photo slideshow then graduate Byron Leavell offered closing remarks to his fellow graduates. The class, staff and guests celebrated with a reception in the Career Center Commons area.



The next Practical Nursing program begins at the Wayne County Schools Career Center in October, and applications are currently being accepted. Visit www.wcscc.org for information, or call the Adult Education office at 330-669-7070.