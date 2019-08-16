The company that owns and operates the Nexus Pipeline, will be upgrading a half-mile segment with thicker pipe, the city of Green said Friday.

The upgrade is being made to keep the pipeline in compliance with federal regulations as capacity is increased. The need for the improvement was determined after an internal examination by a compliance team.

Nexus told the city it has met with the three land owners where construction will take place. The area is about 1,000 feet west of Massillon Road.

The company said a crew will begin work on or before October 2019 and will take about three months to complete.