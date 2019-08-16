RAVENNA — The jury trial for former Windham superintendent Laura Amero has been rescheduled for Oct. 16.

Amero, 35, of Austintown, is accused of sexually assaulting at least two teenage male students while she was the high school principal for Windham schools in 2017. She resigned from her job In June and had been suspended without pay from the job since April, when she was arrested.

Amero was scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 20, but her lawyer, Joseph Gorman, filed a motion to continue the trial for 60 days so they could work on a plea deal with prosecutors.

Aireane Curtis is currently the superintendent for the school district. She is under the same contract as Amero, who was paid $96,500 per year.

Amero has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; two counts of attempted sexual battery, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of intimidating a witness, each a first-degree misdemeanor.

The next pretrial is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Amero has been released on a 10% of $360,000 bond and has surrendered her passport.

Gorman said the case had not been resolved and he is working with prosecutors on negotiations.

“Whether or not it goes to trial would still be in question,” Gorman said.

