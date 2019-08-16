Bill Considine, CEO emeritus of Akron Children’s Hospital, will give a free and open-to-the-public talk titled “No Time for Bad Hair Days – Lesson on Leadership” at 12:45 pm. Thursday at E.J. Performing Arts Hall on the University of Akron Campus.

To attend, RSVP by Tuesday to adamslecture@uakron.edu or 330-972-5247, Ext. 5247.

Considine, who published his first book, “Leadership,” in 2017, will give the talk as part of UA’s John R and Dr. Sarah A. Adams Williams Honors College Speaker Series.

Considine, a UA alumnus, became CEO emeritus last year after nearly 40 years at the helm of the hospital.

Adams is founder and principal of wealth management firm Adams, Gut & Associates of Northwestern Mutual in Akron. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at UA in 1988. Dr. Sarah Adams graduated from UA in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in natural sciences and chemistry and is a pediatrician with Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics in Hudson, and an associate clinical professional at Northeast Ohio Medical University.