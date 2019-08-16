Warren is worthy

Some people felt they would never see a black president in their lifetime. They were wrong twice. Some of the same folks felt the same way about the electability of a woman for the highest office in the land. Hillary Clinton received nearly 3 million more votes than our current president. Thanks to the archaic Electoral College we are stuck for the second time in recent years with a commander in chief who lost the popular vote.

We will soon have a chance for a do-over. This time we can choose between a lifetime misogynist or a senator and Harvard professor, who just happens to be a female.

Elizabeth Warren has held public office and was instrumental in forming the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The other candidate managed to stiff fellow businessmen and his companies claimed bankruptcy several times.

Warren showed her federal income taxes. President Trump said no way. She is a polished public speaker. Her future opponent’s vocabulary is basically one of a middle school playground bully. One candidate dedicated her life to public service, the other to golf and daily tweeting.

We need at this point in our history to clear one more hurdle. We can choose to be led by a character of our past who thrived on stereotyping people unfairly, or we can take a step into the present. The problems we are experiencing cannot be solved by the same person who helped create them.

Kenneth B. Owen, Twinsburg

Check birth certificate

I recently read about California not wanting to place President Trump on the ballot unless he releases his tax returns. I would prefer to see every state deny anyone to run for president on their state ballot unless they provide a genuine, verifiable U.S. birth certificate.

Harry Holland, Akron

Protect wildlife, land

Having read the Aug. 13 article “Trump weakens endangered species’ protections,” I as a conservation-minded person believe President Trump must go. Along with denying climate change, he now wants to reduce the habitat set aside for endangered species. This guy has been the worst person we have had in office or anywhere else in protecting our lands and wildlife.

Another good example of this is his wanting to allow the Pebble copper and gold mine near Bristol Bay in Alaska to increase in size. This mine is near two rivers, which flow into the bay. Opponents of the project say that if any type of malfunction occurs causing a spill, the mine could contaminate the rivers, and they would then contaminate the bay and destroy the great salmon fishery there.

This contamination would be irreversible and ruin the livelihood of the people there.

Trump doesn't care about this though, as the key word in the mine's name is gold and that is the only thing he seems to understand. He doesn't care about pristine beauty, clean air and wildlife as long as he and his cronies in business can reap the huge profits of all things business.

The Republican Party should find someone competent to replace him. The good Lord didn't create this beautiful place for someone like Trump to destroy.

Jim Prettyman, Suffield