Summit County Community Partnership’s medical marijuana committee will host a Medical Marijuana Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Summit County Public Health, 1867 W. Market St.

State and national experts will share information regarding Ohio's Medical Marijuana Law, the impacts on employers and the workforce, as well as the clinical implications and science of marijuana.

Speakers include: Dr. Aaron Weiner, director of addiction services for Linden Oaks Behavioral Health in Chicago and a national speaker on the clinical implications of marijuana; Marcie Seidel, a member of the Ohio Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee; and Karen Pierce, the managing director or Working Partners Systems Inc.

Tickets are $25. The event is open to the public but registrations are required. For more details or to register, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medical-marijuana-symposium-tickets-68806948435.