A Medina County couple was hit with a $53,000 bill after the husband, who was injured in a motorcycle crash last year, was flown by helicopter from one hospital to another, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

"It was a shock,” Litchfield resident Paul Hleba told the television station. “It was financially devastating to us if we had to pay something like that."

Hleba was taken by a ground ambulance to the hospital and then was transferred to another hospital by an Air Methods helicopter. He said the doctors gave him no choice about the ride. He broke his scapula and three ribs, and had a lacerated spleen from the accident.

The Hleba's insurance company agreed to pay $15,000 of the bill.

Air Methods declined to comment for the story.

"If you look at the amount of profit they're bringing in, it really is egregious that they are putting these outrageous bills on the backs of consumers,” Director of Campaigns and Partnerships for Families USA Claire McAndrew told the television station.

To read the full story, go to: https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/local-news/investigations/diagnosis-debt/it-can-happen-to-anyone-of-us-an-air-ambulance-ride-costing-53-000