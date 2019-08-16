The Ohio Highway Patrol plans to conduct an OVI checkpoint between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday on Akron-Cleveland Road, which runs parallel to state Route 8 north of Akron.

The patrol said the checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers along with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury or fatal crashes.

The road is just east of Blossom Music Center, which is hosting Korn and Alice and Chains tonight.

Akron-Cleveland Road runs from State Road in Cuyahoga Falls to state Route 303 near Hudson.