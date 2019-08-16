Latino actors, writers

pen 'letter of solidarity'



Actresses America Ferrera and Eva Longoria are leading a group of more than 150 writers, artists and leaders who have written a public "letter of solidarity" to U.S. Latinos after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and an immigration raid in Mississippi.

The letter, published Friday in The New York Times and some Spanish-language newspapers, says the signers stand with U.S. Latinos who may feel "terrified, heartbroken and defeated by the barrage of attacks."

"We have been smeared by political rhetoric and murdered in violent hate crimes. We have been separated from our families and have watched our children caged," the letter said. "But, we will not be broken. We will not be silenced."

The letter says such "indignities and cruelty" won't diminish the contributions Latinos have made to the U.S.

Letter signers included actress Rita Moreno, civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, singer Jennifer Lopez and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Comedians hurt in car crash

on way to performance

Comedians Bobcat Goldthwait and Dana Gould reportedly suffered minor injuries in a car crash on their way to perform at an Atlanta theater.

The comedians' driver was cited for violations including failure to yield and driving on a suspended license, police said. The comedians were treated for minor injuries.



Aidy Bryant of 'SNL' rolls

out plus-size fashion line

World, meet Pauline.

Aidy Bryant has rolled out the start of a new plus-size fashion line named for her great aunt, but the "Saturday Night Live" star is starting small with just one dress in three styles.

"I've been a fat lady my whole damn life" and was always looking for clothes, Bryant explains. Then stardom hit and she enjoyed access to stylists and tailors for custom looks.

Bryant says that was life-changing, so she is partnering with her stylist, Remy Pearce, to offer her vibe to others.