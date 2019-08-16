The family-oriented Props and Pistons Festival returns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to the Akron-Fulton Municipal Airport, 1600 Triplett Blvd.

The event will feature flying demonstrations, a free virtual reality flight simulator and aircraft on display. The aircraft will include two U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolts, better known as the "Warthog," along with biplanes, commercial planes and massive Air Force transport planes such as the C-17 Globemaster or C-130 Hercules.

Meanwhile, aerobatic pilot Rick Volker will perform in his Russian-built Sukhoi SU-26 — the first time in more than a decade that aerobatic aircraft will perform over Akron, organizers said.

There also will be children's activities, live music, food trucks and a jet-engine powered Amish buggy known as the "Thunder Buggy." A car show and custom motorcycle show will take place on Saturday only.

Tickets are $15, $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger are admitted free. Free parking and shuttle buses are available at the Derby Downs parking lots.

For more details, go to: https://flyohio.wixsite.com/papf.