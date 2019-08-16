AKRON

Man, 26, faces federal

armed robbery charges

An Akron man was indicted Friday in U.S. District Court on federal weapons charges related to the armed robbery of a Cuyahoga Falls grocery store April 20.

Dayvaire Rogers, 26, was arrested Thursday after law enforcement agencies combined on the case as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program. The case was investigated by the Akron Police Department, Medina County Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, Wadsworth Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive.

Rogers allegedly fired a gun during the robbery of Welcome Grocery four months ago. He was indicted on a robbery charge and a charge related to his status as a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

With previous convictions for burglary and heroin trafficking, Rogers is barred from owning a firearm.

“A child was in the store at the time of the robbery,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “We’re fortunate this did not end in a tragedy and are grateful to the police officers and agents who worked hard to solve this crime.”

Two men shot Thursday

on West Exchange Street

Two Akron men were injured in a shooting about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Exchange Street, police said.

The 24- and 32-year-old men were sent to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

The gunman was described as a man in his 20s wearing a tan shirt and khaki shorts.

In another Akron shooting, police were called about 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of South Arlington Street. Callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

Police were able to determine that no one had been shot and no structures were hit.

Anyone with information on the incidents is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

TALLMADGE

Circle Festival, parade

are Saturday evening



The annual Circle Festival — featuring food, music, an illuminated evening parade and more — will run from 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday on Tallmadge Circle.

The event requires the closing of one of the most heavily traveled routes in Summit County. The circle will shut down from 5 p.m. to midnight, with activities taking place on the road as well as the grassy interior.

Festivities will include live music, a beer and wine garden, 20 food vendors, children's games and activities, balloon artists, and historical tours of the Old Town Hall, which dates to 1859, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The Tallmadge Historical Society has its headquarters and a museum at the Old Town Hall. Also scheduled is a performance in the historic Tallmadge Church, an 1825 building.

Marissa’s “Realm of Reptiles” show will be at 6 p.m.

A free shuttle bus will run from 6 p.m. to midnight. It will travel from the Tallmadge Recreation Center at 46 N. Munroe Road to Erie Road and back. There is no admission to the event.

The Light Parade will kick off at 9 p.m. It will travel down West Avenue, then around the Circle.

A fireworks show will follow.

WESTERN OHIO

7-foot crocodile found

near creek wading area

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says it's unlikely there are any other crocodiles in a western Ohio creek where one was captured this week.

The Dayton Daily News reported more than a dozen kids were with a church group at a creek in West Alexandria when they spotted the large reptile.

Wildlife Officer Brad Turner said he responded Wednesday and killed the animal, citing "a public safety concern."

The church members said it was a necessary decision for the children who were going into the water.

Turner said it's not clear how the crocodile got into the creek.

The reptile was over 7 feet long and shipped to Columbus where the Ohio Department of Agriculture will investigate how it got there.

Turner said that finding a crocodile in Ohio is “very rare” and that it was his first crocodile call in his 12-year career.

He added that the group in West Alexandria “did the perfect thing” and advised anyone who finds an alligator or crocodile in the wild to call local law enforcement or a wildlife officer.