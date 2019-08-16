Few summer vacation stories will top Maggie Crum’s when she returns to school.

The 9-year-old Plain Township girl was bitten Friday by a shark while vacationing with her family in Florida. The injury wasn’t life threatening.

The attack happened just before 11 a.m. in New Smyrna Beach, a city just south of Daytona Beach on Florida’s Atlantic coast, according to Volusia County Beach Rescue.

Maggie’s mother, Aimee Breiding, said she and her two other daughters were wading about 5 feet from Maggie in the calm knee-deep water.

“She started screaming that something bit her, and I kind of blew her off at first, but then she came over and you could see the teeth marks and some skin pulled away,” Breiding said.

Maggie got 12 stitches on the back of her right leg below the knee. She also had teeth marks on the front of her leg.

Breiding said they don’t know what kind of shark bit Maggie, who had seen something disturbing the sand underwater before she was bit.

On Friday afternoon, Maggie was resting back at her condo. The Portage Montessori student won’t be able to swim until the bite heals.

“She said that she’ll go to another beach and go in the ocean, just not that one,” Breiding said. “I said, ‘That’s fair enough.’ ”