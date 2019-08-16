The Summit County Jail is in search of some good reads.

The correctional facility is asking the public to donate books to stock the shelves at the jail's two small libraries that are reopening Monday after a decade of being closed because of financial cuts.

"We'll take anything," inmate services supervisor Rebecca McCutcheon said Friday morning as she stood alongside some barren shelves.

Well, not just anything. For example, books on jail escapes aren't needed, she said.

While the facility will accept both fiction and nonfiction, McCutcheon noted that inmates are particularly fond of best-selling authors James Patterson and Dean Koontz. The jail, located on East Crosier Street in Akron, will even take children's books, as the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series has been popular in the past.

"There are all reading levels here," she said.

The reopening of the libraries — one is in the men's section of the jail and the other is in the women's — comes a year after a county commission made a slew of recommendations to improve inmate services and conditions at the facility. Those recommendations included reopening the libraries for the 730 people who call the jail home on any given day.

In addition to the libraries, the jail has reopened the gymnasiums for recreational activity, added an Alcoholics Anonymous program and started a Narcotics Anonymous program for women.

Inmate services were slashed in 2009, when the county laid off about 15 part-time deputies and 12 full-time civilian workers at the jail to cut expenses.

Following the commission report, County Executive Ilene Shapiro funneled about $250,000 in additional funds to the sheriff's budget to bring back some services. The county has hired six inmate services workers to oversee the programming.

"I know they are inmates but I like to keep them occupied because I figure keeping them occupied and happy makes it easier for the deputies and my staff," McCutcheon said.

The inmates have routinely complained about not having access to the libraries, she said.

One inmate even sued. In March, inmate Marcus Coker filed a federal lawsuit against Sheriff Steve Barry about conditions at the jail, including among his complaints a lack of recreation and access to legal materials and a library. His suit was dismissed. He has since been convicted of aggravated murder and other charges and sentenced to life in state prison with the possibility of parole after 36 years.

The libraries are small. Inmates don't sit in them to read. Instead, they can wander in and take up to three books at a time to their cells.

They are supposed to return them — it's an honor system, as opposed to books being checked out — but the materials sometimes never come back, are damaged or go home with inmates.

When the libraries were closed, inmates still had limited access to books, as workers would place materials in the cell pods and inmates could make requests. They just couldn't browse in the libraries.

The inmates are excited about the libraries reopening, McCutcheon said.

The sheriff's office declined to provide access to inmates to ask them questions when the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com visited the jail Friday.

Rick Armon can be reached at 330-996-3569 or rarmon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @armonrickABJ.