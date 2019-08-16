A 20-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old man in East Akron on Wednesday night was arrested Friday afternoon by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Jeremiah Alexander was arrested less than 48 hours after he allegedly shot Tion J. Anthony in the head, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, which oversees the task force. Alexander was arrested at a residence near the 1800 block of Victory Lane in Akron's Summit Lake neighborhood

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosemary Boulevard and South Arlington Street in the city’s East Akron neighborhood. Police said two people were shot.

Anthony was found at Rosemary and Dahlgren Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old male fled the area on foot and was later found at a business in the 1300 block of South Arlington. He was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to the back.

"We applaud the men and women of the Akron Police Department and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, who worked together to ensure this violent fugitive was off the streets of Akron. Their response resulted in an arrest within 48 hours of this senseless crime," the news release said.

The homicide was the 22nd so far this year in Akron. In 2018, there were 18 during the same year-to-date period and 33 for the full year, according to Akron police. In 2017, there were 25 homicides during the same period and 40 for the full year. In 2016, there were 21 during the period and 29 for the full year.