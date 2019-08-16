The annual Circle Festival — featuring food, music, an illuminated evening parade and more — will run 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday on the Tallmadge Circle.

The event requires the closing of one of the most heavily traveled routes in Summit County. The circle will shut down from 5 p.m. to midnight, with activities taking place on the road as well as the grassy interior.

Festivities will include live music, a beer and wine garden, 20 food vendors, children's games and activities, balloon artists, and historical tours of the Old Town Hall, which dates to 1859, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The Tallmadge Historical Society has its headquarters and a museum at the Old Town Hall. Also scheduled is a performance in the historic Tallmadge Church, an 1825 building.

Marissa’s “Realm of Reptiles” show will be at 6 p.m.

A free shuttle bus will run from 6 p.m. to midnight. It will travel from the Tallmadge Recreation Center at 46 N. Munroe Road to Erie Road and back. There is no admission to the event.

The Light Parade will kick off at 9 p.m. It will travel down West Avenue, then around the circle.

A fireworks show will follow the parade.

Handicap parking will be adjacent to Jubilee Donuts, Shelter Care and the parking lot of the former 10 Minute Lube.