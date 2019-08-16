WOOSTER — Prosecutors have charged a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old, who, along with an 18-year-old suspect who has not yet been charged, allegedly used rocks and baseball bats to beat two homeless men as they they slept late last month in a stairwell outside Trinity United Church of Christ in downtown Wooster.

The boys, both from Wooster, face one count each of delinquency by reason of felonious assault and one count each of misdemeanor assault in Wayne County Juvenile Court, Prosecutor Dan Lutz said.

The felony division of the prosecutor’s office is still reviewing the case of an additional adult suspect, an 18-year-old Wooster man, Lutz added. Charges against the 18-year-old are forthcoming, though Lutz did not specify what those charges would be or when they might be filed.

The two boys are scheduled to appear for initial hearings in Juvenile Court on Thursday, Lutz said. The 16-year-old does not have any criminal history, Lutz added, but the 13-year-old has appeared in Juvenile Court multiple times in the past year, though none of his prior cases involved any significant violence.

The Daily Record generally does not identify juveniles accused in criminal matters, unless the case involves a serious violent crime.

The two homeless men — one a veteran, the other with developmental and mental health issues — both required medical attention following the incident, which took place early July 24. The first victim, a 33-year-old male from Wooster, had blood on his forehead and a small abrasion on his knee. He was treated at the scene by Wooster EMS and did not wish to be taken to the hospital.

The second man, a 39-year-old veteran from Wooster had cuts and scrapes on his hands, and told police he had injuries to the back of his head. He was transported by squad to the emergency room of Wooster Community Hospital.

The 33-year-old man ran from Trinity to the Wayne County Justice Center, where he told police he was assaulted by some “teenagers with bats and rocks.”

The 39-year-old man “stood his ground,” but did not fight back, Trinity pastor Kevan Franklin said. The older victim also told police he and the other victim were awakened by the juveniles who were throwing rocks at them.

Wooster police announced on July 30, six days after the incident, that they had identified all three suspects, and credited the community with helping with the investigation.

“We sincerely appreciated how our community stepped up and assisted us in identifying all involved,” police assistant chief Scott Rotolo said in a statement Thursday. “Wooster has once again shown that this type of behavior is not to be tolerated and when the chips are down, we can all come together to do what’s right.”

Staff writers Tami Mosser and Emily Morgan contributed to this report.

Reporter Jack Rooney can be reached at 330-287-1645 or jrooney@the-daily-record.com. He is on Twitter at twitter.com/RooneyReports.