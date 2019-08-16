Look up: Akron Fulton International Airport, rebranded as Akron Executive Airport, is hosting the Props and Pistons Festival on Saturday and Sunday. There will be flying demonstrations along with airplanes parked for a close view. There will be two Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt "Warthogs" on display and free flight simulators. Aerobatic pilot Rick Volker will show off the capabilities of a Russian-built Sukhoi SU-26 aircraft. Parking is available at Derby Downs.

Community party: All things Tallmadge will be celebrated Saturday at the 10th annual Circle Festival & Light Parade. The event runs from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at Tallmadge Circle. The light parade kicks off at 9 p.m. followed by fireworks.

A wee bit o' fun: A Taste of Ireland continues Saturday at Lock 3 Park at 200 S. Main St. in downtown Akron. Admission is free. There will be traditional Irish food, dance, music and more. The festival is organized by volunteers from both Hibernian units in Akron. For more information, go to http://irishinakron.com.

Bacon is served: The Western Reserve Folk Arts Association presents the Bacon Brothers — Kevin and Michael — at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kent Stage at 175 E. Main St. in Kent. For more information, go to thekentstage.com.