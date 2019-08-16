Who’s that doggie in the storm drain?

A lucky dog named Spunk.

Workers with HHC Lawn Care on Thursday discovered a dog in a Tallmadge storm drain and quickly called authorities.

Two Tallmadge police officers as well as street employees responded. Chains attached to equipment were used to lift up the heavy grate covering the drain.

Tallmadge police officer Mike Scholles, sprawled on the ground, reached into the drain and rescued Spunk.

The city posted a video of the rescue on its Facebook site.

Tom Headrick, owner of HHC Lawn Care in Tallmadge, said two of his employees heard the dog before spotting him in the drain.

“When they got off the mowers, they heard him whimpering a little bit,” Headrick said.

The employees — Tony Osco and Shane Wiles — “are big-time dog guys. They were not going to leave that dog down there,” Headrick said.

It’s unclear how the dog got into the storm drain.

Tallmadge Police Chief Ronald Williams and Headrick on Friday morning said they didn’t think the dog had been in the drain long because he appeared to be in good health.

Headrick said Spunk’s owner told him the dog had been missing for about two weeks.

“Every day is different,” Williams said. “We get all kinds of bizarre calls. ... Cows in the road. I think this is probably the first time [Scholles] has pulled a dog out of a storm drain."

Scholles is in his 15th year on the force.

