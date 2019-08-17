Two Akron men were injured in a shooting Thursday about 3 p.m. on West Exchange Street in Akron, police said.

The 24- and 32-year-old men were sent to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect was described as man in his 20s wearing a tan shirt and khaki shorts.

In another Akron shooting, police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of South Arlington Street. Callers reported hearing multiple shots fired in the area.

Police were able to determine that no one had been shot and no structures were hit.

Anyone with information on the incidents is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.