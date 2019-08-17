A 4-year-old boy was killed early Saturday afternoon on U.S. Route 224 just east of Deerfield Circle, according to a news release from the Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

Melinda Ohler, 26, of Garfield Heights, parked her vehicle on the side of U.S. 224 and was outside the vehicle with her 4-year-old child, according to the news release. The 4-year-old male child entered the roadway and was struck by a passing 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer at about 12:24 p.m. Saturday.

The child was transported to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Edward Kufleitner, 71, of Columbiana County, was the driver of the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Kufleitner was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene during the investigation. Following the crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Evan Mace said Route 224 was closed for about two hours between Deerfield Circle and Bonner Road.

“It doesn’t appear at this point that there were any contributing circumstances on the part of the driver,” said Mace. “That’s still pending.”

According to the Patrol, impairment does not seem to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Mace said the Ohio State Highway Patrol will have more information about the exact speed Kufleitner was driving in the coming days as the investigation unfolds. He said the prosecutor’s office was notified of the case and would review whether any charges should be filed against either party.

The Deerfield Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the crash scene.

