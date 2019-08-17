100 Years Ago (1919)



After it was rumored over the weekend that F.E. Hunter had taken out petitions to run for mayor, the Alliance attorney stated that he had not done so, but some friends had done so on his behalf, but without his consent, after it was said that he had received 99 more votes for the Republican nomination than had been reported. Hunter was asking for an investigation into the matter and said he would run if the GOP would find that there was fraud and that he was the rightful nominee over incumbent Mayor C.S. Westover. As for running as an independent, he said he would not do so as he was a Republican.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Alliance native Capt. H. Lyle Brown was being praised by his fellow flyers for lead-navigating his group — one of two fortress wings that bombed an area north of Leipzig and suffered heavy losses in a counter-attack — through heavy flak until Mustangs could drive off the rocket-firing Focke-Wulf 109s. Brown had enlisted in December 1941, six months before graduating from Mount Union where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.



Arthur Spiller, a coxswain of the U.S. Naval Reserves from Alliance, was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received in the Bay of Seine in France in June.



Pvt. John J. Sinkovitz, 30, a former employee of American Steel Foundries, was reported to have been seriously wounded while serving with an infantry unit in France on July 25.



Staff Sgt. Earl Borland, a tail gunner in a Liberator heavy bombardment group who was credited with shooting two ME 109s over France during several aerial battles, had received an oak leaf cluster to his Air Medal. His group had bombed the aircraft factories at Vienna several times and Boreland had this to say of the missions: "You can’t expect to die in bed if you fly over Vienna many times."



It was reported that Alliance soldier Pfc. Donald W. Haupt had been one of the many parachute infantry soldiers to land on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Sunday in the Park and an eight-division evening parade — considered the largest in northeast Ohio — that was witnessed by an estimated 20,000 people, according to Police Chief Donald Cowen, concluded the 10th Carnation City Festival.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Larry J. Knepp, 24, a resident of the 700 block of Scranton Avenue, died from injuries he had sustained in a bizarre traffic accident that occurred two days prior and had his family dumbfounded. Knepp had been driving on state Route 225 late on a Monday night with a female companion he had been dating for a couple weeks when he decided to crawl from the interior of his vehicle onto its roof. The woman, who had tried to persuade Knepp not to attempt the stunt, was able to get control of the car and turned it around to keep other passing vehicles from striking him. No drugs or alcohol were found in the system of Knepp, who had worked three jobs at Napa Auto Parts, Roy’s Wash and Lube and the Henschen Motor Co.