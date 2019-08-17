A silver SUV hit a couple of vehicles Saturday and then plowed through the side of a Dunkin' Donuts on Manchester Road, hitting a table and chairs inside the shop.

The incident happened about 11:30 a.m., an official with the Coventry Township Fire Department said.

Paramedics evaluated five people at the restaurant and took two others to a hospital for treatment, he said. Everyone is expected to survive.

How the crash happened wasn't immediately clear. No one from the Summit County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the incident, could be reached.

Photos posted on social media showed the SUV inside the Dunkin' Donuts, its front bumper resting on a table and chairs.

Other photos showed cars outside the restaurant with dents, apparently hit by the SUV before it entered the building.

Firefighters said it could have been worse if the SUV would have struck the eatery without warning. But patrons first heard the SUV hitting cars outside and many stood up and moved to the windows to see was happening when the SUV plowed through a restaurant wall next to the entrance.