Casino concert: Boyz II Men will perform at 7:30 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park at 10777 Northfield Road in Northfield. For more information, visit LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Play ball: The end of the vintage baseball season is Sunday at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens. The final throwback game is at 11 a.m. on the grounds of the estate at 714 N. Portage Path in Akron.

Free concert. The New Odyssey Guy will perform a free show at 7 p.m. in the gazebo at Copley Circle. It's the final show in the Copley summer concert series.

Sweet treat: Westminster Presbyterian Church will have a free ice cream social from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1250 W. Exchange St. in Akron. The event follows the free 3rd Sunday Dinner at 5 p.m. For more information, go to westminsterakron.org.



