REUNIONS

Army Special Forces: The unit will hold a reunion Saturday at the Youngstown Air Base, 3976 Kings Graves Road, Vienna. Contact Dave Nesline at tndnesline@sbcglobal.net for more information.

Buchtel High School's Class of 1954: Will celebrate its 65th year reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Aspen East Room at the Doubletree Hotel in Fairlawn. A beef-carving station, hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. Cost is $35 per person. For more information, call 330-867-8142 or email mmaddox@neo.rr.com.

Buchtel High School's Class of 1984: 35th reunion celebration will be 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Edgar's, 530 Nome Ave., Akron. Tickets are $35 per person in advance or $45 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased through the Zelle app at connelly822@aol.com or by sending a cashier's check or money order to Buchtel High School, C/O Robbie Connelly, Cheer Coach, 1040 Copley Road, Akron, OH 44220.

Central High School's Class of 1954: 65th reunion will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Bob and Letha Hatherill's home. RSVP and get more information by calling 330-633-1264 or visiting Classmates.com.

Coventry High School's Class of 1959: A 60th reunion celebration will be held Friday at Guy’s Party Center, 500 E. Waterloo Road, Akron beginning at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30. Cost is $30. Contact Barry Terjesen at 330-289-5262 or bterjesen@tourtalent.com. Also planned are an informal Ramp Restaurant gathering at 4 p.m. Thursday; a Coventry School Foundation Corn Roast at Dusty’s Landing at 5 p.m. Saturday; and Purple Martin Migration Electric Pontoon Boat rides on Nimisila Reservoir at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday.

Coventry High School's Class of 1999: 20-year class reunion will be 7 p.m. Aug. 30. The cost is $30 per person which includes, appetizers, dinner and cake. There will be a cash bar. Please email Coventrycomets1999@gmail.com for more information.

Manchester High School's Classes of 1978, 1979 and 1980: Will combine to celebrate a 40-year reunion Labor Day weekend. Alumni tent will be on the grounds outside James R. France stadium at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30. A dinner buffet, a cash bar and a disc jockey will be on hand at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Raintree Country Club in Green. Email vicsegs@aol.com to receive a detailed reunion email including mailing address for payment.

St. Mary's Class of 1968: 50+1 reunion will be held 5-10 p.m. Aug. 30 at Silver Lake Country Club in Stow. For more information, contact Lynn Weekly Patti at lynnp1221@gmail.com or 330-285-3030.

South High School’s Class of 1974: The 45th reunion will be Aug. 30 and 31 and Sept. 1. There will be a “Meet and Greet” from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 30 at Tangier's Bistro Lounge; a banquet, program and the band B-Side from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Tangier and a Morning Worship and Cookout from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Coventry Oaks Pavilion at Firestone Metro Park. For more information, contact Barbara Herring at 330-607-5832 or bh1124@aol.com.

Stow High Class of 1969: Is planning to celebrate its 50th year reunion Friday through Sunday. On Friday night, a get together at Sto-Kent Family Entertainment Center will begin at 6:30. Reunion dinner will be held at Silver Lake Country Club 6-11 p.m. Saturday. Sunday brunch at On Tap will begin at 10 a.m. For more details, contact Betty Bisson Johnson at 614-532-5815 or bjohnson979@columbus.rr.com.

Suffield High School Reunion: Anyone who attended or graduated from Suffield is invited to the 13th annual reunion Sept. 7. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Hartville Kitchen. Reservations necessary by Sept. 3. For more information, contact Shirley Stayer at 330-472-6122.

Wadsworth High School's Class of 1969: The 50th reunion will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Blue Heron Event Center and Brewery. For details about weekend activities check Facebook page 1967-69 WHS Alumni and Staff or email highschool1969WHS@gmail.com.

Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital: Annual luncheon will be held Sept. 18 at the Galaxy in Wadsworth. This is for past employees and current employees. If you haven’t been contacted please call Karen Sharkey at 330-336-4454 or Bev Luntsford at 330-336-7124. Entree choices are chicken piccata, scrod, meatloaf or Cobb salad. Cost is $17 for each entree. Luncheon is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have pictures to share please bring them to luncheon.

