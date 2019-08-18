The rain held off allowing a beautiful summer evening for guests at the 21st annual Taste of Earth at Crown Point Ecology Center on Saturday night.

Gina Kreiger and Kimberly Marchetta co-chaired the event, “The Magic of Crown Point: a 24 Carrot Evening.” VIP hosts were Ryan and Megan Everhart, Susan Flowers, Dr. Tom and Mary Ann Jackson and Tom and Margaret Medzie.

Guests enjoyed the signature cocktail “24K Magic” served by Ozzie’s Bartending Service, while strolling through the expansive lawn. Sister Marguerite Chandler introduced two 4-month-old goats from Bramblestone Farm, while a beautiful white rabbit named Marilyn Monroe waited to be petted.

Magician Rich Siebert entertained with his magic tricks while Al Thompson and Sarah Weidrick sold raffle tickets for a year of fine dining in Akron area restaurants.

In the Century Barn, Libby Upton, Mary Yanko, Marian Calvin, Sylvia Trundle and Mary Briggs were among guests placing bids on the variety of items in the silent auction.

The Rev. Norman Douglas gave the invocation before Hudson’s Restaurant served a rib and salmon dinner accompanied by fruits and vegetables grown at Crown Point.

Among those enjoying dinner were Scott Eller, Beth Sherwood, Mary Ann Kregci, Dr. Doug and Karen Lefton, and Mark and Tina Oelschlager.

Following dinner, Jim Simon, chair of the board of directors, introduced board members and announced Monica Bongue was leaving Crown Point after serving as executive director for the past three years, as everyone thanked her for her service.

Then Richard Kiko conducted the live auction of exciting events.