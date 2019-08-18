Police reported one death Sunday morning when the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Impala veered off the southbound lane of I-77 north of Ghent Road in Bath Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the single-vehicle accident, which occurred at 7:50 a.m. The car struck an embankment and flipped.

The driver of the car was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

Staff at the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said the driver’s identity will likely be released Monday following examination of the body.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash. No seat belt was used, authorities said. And it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.