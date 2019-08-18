Former Akron Police Chief and beloved officer Gus Hall, 65, died Sunday.

Hall, a 30-year veteran of the city's police force, retired in November 2010 after serving a year as chief. He’d taken the position on a temporary basis.

Revered by city leaders and rank-and-file officers, Hall led the city’s police department through a time of austerity and cuts as local governments took a hit following the Great Recession. He appeared to rise above the fray as tensions between then Mayor Don Plusquellic and the police union mounted over limited resources.

“The FOP mourns the loss of a great leader and FOP family member,” Frank Williams, president of the Fraternal Order of the Police Akron Lodge 7, said Sunday.

In 2012, Hall teamed up with Rev. Robert “Bob” Denton of Victim’s Assistance Program and Craig Gilbride, his first partner on the job and the man who served before and after him as chief. Together, the three men sought out retired police officers and firefighters who faced isolation and depression after careers filled with stress and trauma.

It was Hall’s legacy to care for the men and women who served.

“Gus Hall was a true leader of the Akron Police Department,” Williams said. “He always looked out for the troops. He will be missed by many.”

Hall’s family could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reach Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.