A 43-year-old Akron man on Monday pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder after shooting at police in 2017.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield is scheduled to sentence David Havrilek at 10 am. Sept. 5.

On Oct. 3, 2017, Havrilek fired his rifle at police responding to a call about a suspicious man walking around with a rifle at Barber Storage South on Barber Road in Norton, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

Norton and Barberton police officers responded to the scene and evacuated the facility.

An officer then spotted Havrilek hiding under a tractor trailer and ordered him to drop his weapon.

Havrilek fired his rifle, and officers returned fire and wounded Havrilek in his legs and hand.

He also had multiple wounds from being hit by bullet fragments.

Havrilek was taken into custody without further incident.