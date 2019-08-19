Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced Monday the promotion of Deputy Finance Director Steve Fricker to the city’s top finance post.

The announcement is the last in a line of personnel changes effective Sept. 1 to fill vacant positions at the city and county.

The staff shuffle began when Jason Dodson, chief of staff to Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, said he would return to the private sector job, accepting a job offer at Roetzel & Andress. County Finance Director Brian Nelsen will replace Dodson.

Fricker, a 27-year city employee who’s been the No. 2 person in the finance department since 2004, will replace Akron Finance Director Diane Miller-Dawson. Miller-Dawson, in turn, will retire from the city and take Nelsen’s finance job at the county on Sept. 1.

“Steve brings more than 25 years of government financial accounting experience to this position, including the last four years as deputy finance director,” Horrigan said in a prepared statement. “During that time, he has proven to be thorough, accurate, dedicate, and responsible. I’m confident that, under Steve’s direction, the department will continue its distinguished record of creating and managing a budget that supports neighborhood services, enables economic and community development, and invests in our public infrastructure.”

To fill the Akron deputy finance director post emptied by Fricker, Horrigan will appoint attorney and accountant Shelley Goodrich.

Goodrich brings 13 years of legal and accounting experience as a former tax administrator for Cuyahoga Falls, assistant director of law in Akron and, most recently, a financial administrator for the United States Northern District Court.

“Shelley has valuable knowledge and diverse experience in financial accounting, tax administration and case management, as well as nearly a decade of service as a government legal professional,” Horrigan said. “She will balance our financial leadership team and bring a fresh perspective to help improve workflow and efficiency as we serve our customers, vendors, employees and residents.”