A teenage Akron musician was awarded with the 2019 Summit for Kids Russ Pry Youth Award on Saturday.

Summit County Juvenile Court Judge Linda Teodosio presented the award to Kofi R. Boakye at the 10th annual Summit for Kids Expo. He was chosen by the Summit for Kids Russ Pry Youth Award judging panel.

Boakye has been an active member of the community through his volunteer work and musical platform. In recent years, he has worked to uplift the Akron area through projects like “Humble & Have No Fear,” a collaboration with the late Russ Pry. The advocacy campaign resulted in a promotional commercial that discouraged gun violence in Northeast Ohio.

At 19, he is already a University of Akron graduate and begins classes at Berklee College of Music in Boston this fall.

Most recently, Boayke co-produced a documentary with Pritt Entertainment Group titled “Kofi: Made in Akron,” a short film exploring his journey through music. The film garnered an Emmy nomination.

“At such a young age, Kofi has already accomplished much and has contributed even more to his community,” Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro said in a news release. “He is a role model that other young people in Summit County can look to for inspiration. He is absolutely deserving of this award, and I look forward to his future successes.”

Boakye also received $500 to be donated to a local charity of his choice; he chose Guys and Gals Community Partnerships.

The annual Summit for Kids Russ Pry Youth Award recognizes an outstanding individual under 21 who has created or collaborated with a program that focuses on enriching the lives of young people and making a difference in their community.

This is the 10th year for Summit for Kids, a two-day program focusing on kids’ health, education and quality of life. This year’s event at Akron’s John S. Knight Center attracted 15,000 to 18,000 people.