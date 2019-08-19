A housing developer unearthed human skeletal remains Friday in Hudson, but authorities say it appears to be an old gravesite and there's no foul play suspected.

The grave, found in what once was a wooded area that had been cleared, could be anywhere from 50 to 100 years old, said Gary Guenther, chief investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

"It definitely is not a recent burial," he said.

A worker discovered the remains, along with a wooden casket, while digging a sewer line for the new Pulte Homes' River Oaks housing development off Boston Mills Road, Hudson spokeswoman Jody Roberts said.

The medical examiner's office called in a team of forensic anthropologists from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania, to assist with excavating the site Saturday. Roberts said it appeared to be an isolated grave.

"We determined it wasn't foul play," she said, adding that the site has been turned back over to Pulte Homes.

The Mercyhurst team has taken the remains to try to determine how old they are and develop a profile of the individual such as the gender and height.

Guenther said he expects that process to take "a month or two."

He and Roberts said it's unclear what ultimately will happen with the remains.

Pulte Homes could not immediately be reached for comment.

It's not the first time that Mercyhurst has been called in to help with a case in Akron. The forensic team assisted after remains were found in a backyard on Crouse Street in September 2018. They also assisted after a skull was found on a Marcy Street sidewalk in January 2016. And they helped identify victims when nine people were killed in a plane crash near Akron-Fulton Municipal Airport in November 2015.

