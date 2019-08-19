Two men who police say robbed a T-mobile store in Akron may face kidnapping charges after tying up a store employee.

The robbery reportedly took place about 11:20 a.m. Sunday when the men entered the South Arlington store brandishing guns and forced the employee to open a safe.

After he complied, the employee was bound by the men, police said.

The men took several cell phones and fled through the back door.

They were both described as being about 5-foot-8-inches tall and 150-160 pounds. They wore dark pants, dark hooded sweatshirts and white masks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.