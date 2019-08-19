Lemontee Stevenson, a former Akron East high school football player who graduated last year, reportedly was killed in the San Diego, California area on Saturday, according to Storied Rivals Sports Media.

Storied Rivals posted a video tribute to Stevenson on Monday.

Storied Rivals did not provide specifics about Stevenson’s death. San Diego homicide detectives and authorities with the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office could not be reached Monday night.

Stevenson was a U.S. Navy recruit, according to Sports Rivals and Stevenson's Facebook page.

A commentator on the Storied Rivals video posted a link to a San Diego television station report about a man being fatally shot at a party. The story did not name Lemontee Stevenson.