An Acme Fresh Market employee was bitten multiple times including in his groin area by two dogs on Friday in an incident at the store that may lead to aggravated robbery charges for three suspects, police said Monday.

The drama unfolded about 12:45 p.m. when a woman and man left the East Avenue store with a cart full of goods.

When an employee at the grocery store was told the two left without paying for their groceries and merchandise, he pursued the two.

According to the incident report, the merchandise included health and beauty items, deli products and alcohol.

The employee followed the man and woman to a van in the parking lot where a woman inside the van opened the doors and two dogs emerged.

They attacked the 55-year-old employee, according to police.

Police said the employee was released from the hospital Monday and may need follow-up care. His name has not been released and he could not be reached for comment Monday.

In police interviews with the victim, he said the dogs were called back to the van while he was being bitten. The van then fled the scene with the woman and two suspects from the store.

Acme spokeswoman Katie Swartz said Monday in a text message that the grocery store chain is “working with law enforcement to resolve the situation.”

Akron police have been able to review video from the store in their investigation, but were unable to determine with certainty the breed of the attacking dogs. Earlier reports suggested they were pit bulls.

“The investigation is ongoing, but proceeding to a point where we hope to have a resolution soon,” said police spokesman Capt. David Laughlin.

Charges the suspects will face are still to be determined based on how the investigation unfolds, he said.

