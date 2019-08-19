Thousands of Summit County residents were still without power Monday morning after severe storms rumbled through the Akron region Sunday night.

FirstEnergy reported online that 6,271 customers had no power as of 7:20 a.m. Monday.

The storms toppled trees and knocked down power lines throughout the area.

A tree nearly fell on a house in Tallmadge.

“The winds were really picking up bad and I went out into the backyard to grab things and put them away so they didn’t blow around and about five minutes away I came inside and I looked out the window and I noticed the tree back here had split,” Tallmadge resident Scott Roe told Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland.

The National Weather Service reports that there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, although the chance of precipitation is highest at 50 percent Tuesday night. It also will be warm with a high of 86 degrees Monday, 88 degrees Tuesday and 85 degrees Wednesday.