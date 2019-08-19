Michael Douglas, editorial page editor of The Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com for the past 20 years, will retire from the newspaper on Sept. 8.

Douglas plans to continue working in the community he’s already served for 36 years.

“Michael’s dedication to improving life in Akron and Summit County through his carefully worded editorials and columns calling for change or challenging community leaders has been an exceptional part of our publications for many years,” Editor Michael Shearer said. “He’s also been a strong voice on statewide issues of critical importance to local readers. His contributions will be missed.”

“We wish Michael even more great success in the next chapter of his professional life,” said Publisher Bill Albrecht. “His dedication to his craft shows in every word he writes on our opinion page seven days a week.”

The Beacon Journal plans to continue producing an editorial page as a forum for open dialogue in our community.

Douglas began his Beacon Journal career in 1983 as an editorial writer. He became chief editorial writer in 1991.

"I have been fortunate to be part of the Beacon Journal. Every day, I have learned from colleagues and so many in Akron and across the state. I look forward to continuing to be a part of the debates that have occupied my attention at the paper over the years," Douglas said.