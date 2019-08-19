Pre-sales for the Muffins for Mammograms campaign began Monday. The annual fundraising drive is a partnership between Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Main Street Gourmet, the City of Akron, Rubber City Radio and Stewart’s Caring Place as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month each October.

Pre-orders for gourmet blueberry or double chocolate muffins will be taken through Sept. 11 at www.Lock3live.com. Orders of at least $150 will be delivered to Summit County locations from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 1.

Muffins can also be purchased on Oct. 1 in Akron General’s main lobby from 7 to 10 a.m. and at Lock 3 in downtown Akron from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food trucks will be available at Lock 3 during this time and WQMX’s Sarah Kay will attend.

Akron General’s Muffins for Mammograms fund supports education, screening and outreach for breast cancer as well as other cancers. All orders will come with breast health educational material. Muffins for Mammograms is a trademark of Main Street Gourmet Inc. and is used under license by Cleveland Clinic Akron General.