AKRON

Off-duty officer stops air

show theft, police say

An off-duty officer is being hailed by his colleagues after he apprehended a man on Saturday who allegedly was trying to steal the cash box at the Props and Pistons Festival at the Akron-Fulton airport.

According to police reports, the man snatched the box from a table when an attendant's back was turned.

The man fled toward an exit as the attendant shouted that he had the container. The cash box had more than $3,000 in it, according to reports.

The officer was able to apprehend the fleeing man, holding him down until police arrived. Drew M. Morrison, 33, of Norton was arrested and faces a theft charge, police said. Akron Police spokesman Capt. David Laughlin said the department is grateful for the officer’s help.

“We want to figure out what department he is with and reach out to him and show appreciation,” Laughlin said Monday.

Using fake money lands

three men in prison

Three Akron men are going to prison for using more than $38,000 in counterfeit $100 bills to buy iPads, Apple watches and other items at stores such as Target, Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods over a one-year period ending in April 2018.

Tori Smith, 35, received a nearly five-year sentence last week. Allyn Bell, 32, was sentenced Monday to three years. Robert Peters, 31, will be sentenced later this year, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

All three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to “pass or utter counterfeit obligations or securities,” according to the release.

Miller South choir to sing

at Carnegie Hall next year

A symphonic choir from Akron Public Schools will sing at Carnegie Hall in April, the district announced Monday.

The Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts Choir were invited by the Distinguished Concerts International New York City to participate in the DCINY Concert Series. They will join other choristers to form the Distinguished Concerts Singers International, conducted by composer Greg Gilpin.

The performance will take place on April 5.

Worker tied up, cell phones

taken in store robbery

Two men who police say robbed a T-mobile store in Akron may face kidnapping charges after tying up an employee.

The robbery reportedly took place about 11:20 a.m. Sunday when the men entered the South Arlington store brandishing guns and forced the employee to open a safe.

After he complied, the employee was bound by the men, who took several cell phones and fled through the back door, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the detectives at 330-375-2490.

Teen pianist is 2019 Pry

youth award honoree

Akron teen musician was honored with the Summit for Kids Russ Pry Youth Award on Saturday.

Summit County Juvenile Court Judge Linda Teodosio presented the award to Kofi R. Boakye at the 10th annual Summit for Kids Expo. He was chosen by the Summit for Kids Russ Pry Youth Award judging panel.

Boakye, 19, has worked to uplift the Akron area through projects like “Humble & Have No Fear,” a collaboration with the late Russ Pry. The advocacy campaign resulted in a promotional commercial that discouraged gun violence in Northeast Ohio.

Boakye also received $500 to be donated to a local charity of his choice; he chose Guys and Gals Community Partnerships.

The annual Summit for Kids Russ Pry Youth Award recognizes an outstanding individual under 21 who has created or or collaborated with a program that focuses on enriching the lives of young people and making a difference in their community.

BOSTON HEIGHTS

Ohio Turnpike ramp closing

at night for resurfacing

The westbound entrance ramp to the Ohio Turnpike will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday►aug20-22◄ for pavement work.

The ramp also may be closed from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29.

The work is part of a $2.2 million toll lane expansion project.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Free self-defense

class for women

A free self-defense class for women will be offered Wednesday in Macedonia.

The course will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nordonia High school, 8006 S. Bedford Road.

The class will include verbal techniques, kicks and slaps, how to get free from a chokehold and more.

It is sponsored by Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh and University of Akron Police Lt. Chad Cunningham. No registration is required.

For more information, contact Jennifer Watson at 330-643-2702 or jennifer.watson2@jfs.ohio.gov.