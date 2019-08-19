Compared to the rest of the world last month, Stark County wasn't so hot. Well, comparatively.

While the world's has just experienced the hottest July on record, Stark County hasn't.

Last month, Akron-Canton area residents saw a hot July that tied with July 1901 for the seventh-warmest July on record, according to Kirk Lombardy, meteorologist with the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, announced Thursday that last month was the hottest on record for the planet in the 140 years of record temperatures.

"Nine of the 10 hottest Julys have occurred since 2005 — with the last five years ranking as the five hottest," according to the agency, which falls under the U.S. Department of Commerce. The National Weather Service is part of NOAA. "Last month was also the 43rd consecutive July and 415th consecutive month with above-average global temperatures."

Globally, the average temperature in July was 62.1 degrees, "1.71 degrees above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees, making it the hottest July in the 140-year record," NOAA scientists reported. The scientists also reported that the previous hottest-month-on-record was July 2016.

Locally, the average temperature for the month is 72 degrees and residents saw an average totaling 4.7 degrees above normal, bringing the average high temperature for July this year to 76.7 degrees, Lombardy said.

The hottest July on record for this area, where temperatures have been recorded since 1886, happened in 1931 when the average temperature that July was 78 degrees, Lombardy said.

And as of Sunday, August was only showing to tie for sixth warmest. (The warmest temperature recorded in August happened on Aug. 6, 1918 when the mercury rose to 104 degrees.)

"For August, the warmest is 2016 when the average was 76.7," Lombardy said. "For the month (so far), we are running 74.6, which is 3.4 degrees above normal."

Our August could cool down.

Following possibly severe weather Tuesday and Wednesday, "we see a pretty good cool-down coming up," Lombardy said.

The effect of expected thunderstorms will depend on the track they take. But the temperatures will drop. (As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, the weather service's web site showed only 40 percent chances of thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday nights in the Akron-Canton area.)

While a cold front in northeast Ohio in January is a lot more dreaded than a cold front in August, daytime temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s feel a lot different when daytime temperatures have been a lot warmer.

The temperatures have soared into the 80s for several days and even hit 90 Sunday.

But the overnight lows Thursday and Friday nights are forecast in the mid 50s with daytime temperatures reaching no higher Friday than 76 degrees, the forecast showed Monday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m. Monday, the Akron-Canton Airport was listing a temperature of 81 degrees with only a few clouds in the sky, winds out of the southwest at 8 mph and a resulting real-feel heat index of 83. The humidity was only 53 percent.

But, Lombardy said, summertime heat is far from over.

Lombardy said that, come Sunday, the temperatures are expected to warm up again.

The weather service's extended forecast on Monday showed next Sunday's anticipated high rising to 82 degrees under sunny skies.

