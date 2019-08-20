CANTON: Akron Children's hospital is now operating Aultman Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), as well as its Maternal Fetal Medicine practice.

The two hospitals reached an agreement last fall, which expands the hospitals' 10-year collaboration. Children's already operates the inpatient pediatric unit at Aultman. Children's outpatient subspecialty services in May recently moved to the newly constructed Akron Children’s Health Center, North Canton located on the Aultman North campus.

The 25-bed NICU, located in the Aultman Birth Center in the Bedford Building in Canton, is a level III perinatal facility that provides specialty care for premature and high-risk infants.

The change adds Aultman to the other Northeast Ohio hospital NICUs that Akron Children’s operates, which are at Cleveland Clinic Akron General and Summa Health Akron City Hospital in Akron and St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital in the Mahoning Valley. The hospital also operates special care nurseries in Wooster, Boardman and Warren. These are in addition to the NICU on its campus in Akron.

“As Aultman’s pediatric partner, we are proud to expand our Neonatal Intensive Care and Maternal Fetal Medicine services in Stark County,” said Grace Wakulchik, president and CEO of Akron Children’s. “We value our 10-year partnership with Aultman and are happy that we can keep these vital services here, close to the families we serve.”

“For nearly 50 years, the Aultman NICU has provided exceptional care to families and their newest members, and we’re proud to partner with Akron Children’s yet again to keep these essential services available in our community,” said Chris Remark, CEO of Aultman Healthcare Delivery System.

Children’s will also operate the neonatal follow-up clinic at its North Canton Health Center beginning Sept. 4. This service is currently provided at Aultman. Current providers in the clinic will continue to provide care at the clinic in the health center.

Beacon Journal consumer columnist and medical reporter Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at 3

30-996-3724 or blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her @blinfisherABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/BettyLinFisherABJ and see all her stories at www.ohio.com/topics/linfisher