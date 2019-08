The Akron Municipal Court is without access to its staff elevator, and two of its three public elevators are out of order.

The employee elevator is being used to transport prisoners.

Those with hearings Tuesday should allow for extra time to arrive to their destination in the court, located on the upper floors of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice center, 217 S. High St.

Repairs to the elevators are expected to be completed as soon as possible.

For more information, call the court at 330-375-2120.