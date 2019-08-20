The Akron Civic Theatre is ending the Akron Craft Beer Festival after a five-year run.

But don’t worry, Rubber City beer fans. The theater is offering up a new beer-themed event in its place.

The inaugural Pints & Pies Craft Beer and Pizza Festival is set for 8 p.m. Oct. 11 and will showcase beer paired with all kinds of pies — pizza, fruit and shepherd’s among them.

The Akron Craft Beer Festival had seen a slight decline in attendance in recent years thanks in part to so many other beer festivals popping up in the area, so the theater wanted to breathe some new life into the event, said Val Renner, associate director of programming.

“I have to keep ahead of the ballgame,” she said about the new pie theme.

Renner had attended a pizza and craft beer fest in Spokane, Washington, and figured the theater could replicate it with artisanal pizza. The Akron event will be chef-driven, as opposed to just inviting local pizzerias and restaurants to serve food. And while she expects the majority of the “pies” to involve pizza, there will be other options, such as fruit pies and shepherd’s pie, she said.

The participating chefs and breweries are being finalized, but the theater expects more than 100 beers will be served.

Hoppin’ Frog Brewery also is producing a special beer for the event — Sattler’s Civic Pride IPA, a New England-style IPA with the addition of passion fruit, orange and guava. It will be around 12% alcohol by volume.

“It’s damn good together,” award-winning brewmaster Fred Karm said about the fruit flavors.

Attendees will receive a commemorative glass. Tickets are $40. Tickets can be purchased at the Akron Civic Theatre Box Office by calling 330-253-2488, online at www.akroncivic.com, or through Ticketmaster by calling 800-745-3000.

Shandy party

Hoppin' Frog Brewery, 1680 E. Waterloo Road, Akron, will host a "Shandy Day Celebration" starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The brewery will offer the following shandies on draft: Turbo Shandy Citrus Ale, Tequila Barrel-Aged Turbo Shandy, Grapefruit Turbo Shandy Citrus Ale, Mango Turbo Shandy Citrus Ale, Pineapple Coconut Turbo Shandy, Blueberry Turbo Shandy, The California Turbo Shandy, The Florida Turbo Shandy and Hot Pepper Barrel-Aged Mango Turbo Shandy.

Meanwhile, the brewery also will release Angel Food Cake Beer on Thursday — a 9% beer that Hoppin' Frog bills as "light and fluffy, rich and creamy taste, with flavors of angel food cake."

Brewery list

The Pro Football Hall of Fame promised that its inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Craft Beer Fest would showcase at least one brewery from each of the NFL’s 32 markets.

Promise kept.

The Hall of Fame has released a brewery list for the event, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Many of the breweries aren’t distributed in Ohio, giving local beer drinkers a rare opportunity to sample different brews from around the country.

One of the participating breweries — Inside the Five — has a professional football connection. The Toledo-area brewpub was launched by two former NFL players and friends: punter Brandon Fields and offensive lineman Chris Morris. Fields explained the football-themed name during a Q&A earlier this month with the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com.

“As an NFL punter, my ultimate goal when I took the field was to punt the football and pin the opposing team inside their own five yard line,” Fields said. “Because of our unique pasts, we wanted to pay homage to it and took on the mantra that when it comes to our beer, our food, our service, we want everything to be ‘Inside The Five.’”

General admission tickets are $60. VIP tickets are sold out. For the full list of breweries and to purchase tickets, go to: https://bit.ly/2Z1NrvE.

Don't forget

Eighty-Three Brewery will hold its grand opening from 2 to 11 p.m. Friday.

The Akron brewery, founded by Chris and Stephanie Surak, is located in the former Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. headquarters at 1201 E. Market St.

Fat Head's anniversary

The Fat Head's Beer Hall and Restaurant, 17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Heights, celebrated its one-year anniversary Tuesday.

The brewery cited its biggest achievement was producing about 40,000 barrels thanks to upgrading to a 65-barrel brewing system and adding a new canning line. Production grew 25 percent from a year earlier and Fat Head’s hopes to bump it even more to about 48,000 barrels this year, brewmaster and partner Matt Cole said.

Hello, Crooked Pecker

Crooked Pecker Brewing Co., 8284 E Washington St., Bainbridge Township, is up and running.

You don't have to drive all the way to Geauga County if you want a taste of the new brewery with the ... wink, wink ... funny name. Taco Tontos, 123 Franklin Ave., Kent, has Adventure Paper, a hazy blonde ale, on draft now.

Mixup

There was a production error in last week's beer notes. A list of Thirsty Dog barrel-aged beers appeared as part of an item about Eighty-Three Brewery's grand opening announcement. The beers were highlighting a special barrel-aged tasting scheduled last week for the Thirsty Dog Taphouse in Akron.

