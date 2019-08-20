In exchange for not facing the death penalty, a Coventry Township man has agreed to plead guilty to aggravated murder, rape and other charges in the death of a well-known local antiques dealer.

Michael J. Olson, 35, pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to charges of aggravated murder, rape, gross abuse of a corpse, grant theft of a motor vehicle and trespass in a habitation before Summit County Common Pleas Judge Amy Corrigall Jones.

Attorneys, however, said Olson will plead guilty to all these charges at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27. Under an agreement between prosecutors and defense attorney Kerry O’Brien, Olson will be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

After consulting with O’Brien, whom Olson retained as his attorney, and using a new mitigation model, prosecutors opted against seeking a death penalty specification.

Olson, a local handyman, is accused in the beating death and rape of Mary Kay “Katie” Wohlfarth, whose body was found June 19 in a storage unit that Olson rented at a facility in the 500 block of East Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

Wohlfarth, 68, also rented a storage unit at this storage business. Her family had reported her missing hours before police found her body.

