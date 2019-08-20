A former East high school football standout is dead after being shot Saturday at a party in San Diego, California.

LeMontee Stevenson, 19, was living in San Diego, where he was stationed in the U.S. Navy. His was killed a little more than two years after his older brother was killed in Akron.

LeMichael Stevenson, 24, was shot to death outside his home in South Akron in June 2017.

In San Diego, police found LeMontee Stevenson with gunshot wounds to his upper body early Saturday morning. Police had responded to a call about a shooting in the Logan Heights neighborhood.

Police officers and then fire department personnel administered first aid to LeMontee. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LeMontee “got into an altercation” with an unknown suspect at the house party and the suspect shot LeMontee several times and then fled, according to news release issued by San Diego police.

East high football coach Marques Hayes said Tuesday that he had spoken with Stevenson’s uncle Wayne Stevenson, who said that LeMontee did not provoke the shooter.

“You can’t find one person who ever had an issue with LeMontee,” Hayes said. “I mean no suspensions, no detentions, no anything like that. Just a fun loving guy, a fun loving spirit, you know — always smiling.”

Hayes said that Wayne Stevenson, who is the East high football team’s linebacker coach, had relayed to him that LeMontee was outside the house when he saw a fellow sailor — who had been involved in a fight — trying to get up.

“Some guys started to jump on LeMontee for trying to help the guy up,” Hayes, who said he spoke with LeMontee a few weeks ago.

“Other sailors came out [of the house] and I guess a big altercation ensued,” Hayes said.

The men who had been fighting with the sailors left, while LeMontee and the other sailors stayed. Later, Hayes said, one of the men who left returned with a gun and started shooting.

“I guess LeMontee was the first sailor he saw,” Hayes said.

LeMontee played four years of football at East, earning three varsity letters.

He played linebacker as a sophomore, junior and senior on the varsity Dragons team.

In 2016, he starred as a junior, and helped East win the City Series title.

East compiled an 8-3 overall record in 2017 with LeMontee playing as a senior starter.

Funeral arrangements were not available Tuesday.

In 2018, Malik Baldwin pleaded guilty to kidnapping and manslaughter, plus a gun specification, in LeMichael Stevenson’s death in 2017. Prosecutors said that Baldwin walked up to Stevenson outside Stevenson's South Akron home and dragged him in front of a vehicle. The two struggled and Baldwin eventually shot Stevenson, who later died at an Akron hospital.

Authorities never specified a motive for the shooting. Baldwin was sentenced to 20 years in prison.