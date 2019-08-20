A great deal has changed over the last 50 years, particularly for Don Joseph Toyota of Kent, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary Aug. 22 with a celebration.

“We’re going to highlight all the employees through the years, and Toyota’s going to be giving an award,” said Don Joseph Toyota general manager Jessica Joseph, the third generation of the family to operate the dealership. “We’re going to take this time to look back at where we’ve been, how we got here and where we can go from here.”

The dealership is celebrating its 50th year with Toyota, but it began in 1964, according to Jessica’s dad, Jeff Joseph, who took over the business from his father, Don, and now has handed over most of the responsibilities to Jessica.

“My dad started the business as a Chrysler-Plymouth dealer,” said Jeff Joseph. “I’m obviously proud of our third generation in the business. There’s not a lot of businesses of any kind that survive to a third generation. I was very fortunate. It’s nice to know Jessica is following in my footsteps.”

In addition to longtime employees, Jessica Joseph said the dealership has invited Toyota officials, longtime service and sales customers to the Aug. 22 event.

“We’re really going to make this about our customers and the community,” she said, adding she “went a little crazy” ordering the food for the event. “Nosh Catering will be there from Hudson. We are definitely obsessed with food.”

It’s no accident the Don Joseph Toyota has remained with Toyota all these years, said Jeff.

“Today, they’re the best quality car in the world,” he said of Toyota. “Back in the day, I can still remember taking heat for selling them back in the ’70s. They spend $1 million every hour on R and D. No other manufacturer spends money on R and D the way Toyota does.”

Jessica said she appreciates being able to focus her attention on a single car maker at a single location.

“We’re not an auto group,” she said. “My focus can truly be just our Don Joseph Toyota customers. I think we are one of the only Toyota dealers that’s not affiliated with another group.”

The internet and technology has completely changed the way the car sales business works, and Jessica said Don Joseph Toyota is looking to the future with a focus on people, the employees and customers they interact with every day.

“The culture is the most important thing,” she said. “I know it sounds clichéd, but time has really proved that if you have happy employees, you’ll have happy customers.”

That effort means continuing her father’s history of community involvement, as well as instituting new programs, such as the dealership’s partnership with J and J Driving School.

“It’s helps drive younger buyers to our dealership,” said Jessica.

Rachel Roberts, the dealership’s director of finance, said she believe’s Don Joseph is the first to offer a driving school, which holds classroom lessons at the dealership and uses Corollas in driving lessons.

Roberts said the sales margins are much tighter than they used to be, which is part of the reason customer service has become increasingly critical.

“You’re already at the basement, and buyers want to buy lower,” she said. “They still choose to come to us even though we aren’t the closest or most convenient dealership.”

Roberts said Jessica Joseph sets the bar for customer service high as the face of the dealership and by being accessible.

“People will come in and say, ‘Well, I want to talk to Jessica,’” said Roberts.

Both Jessica and Jeff Joseph said the dealership would not have thrived for as long as it has without quality employees. Jeff Joseph said there are fewer car tinkerers in the candidate pool now than there used to be as cars have become increasingly complex.

“Back when I was young, everyone worked on cars,” he said. “There are more computers on a car now than when we went to the moon back in the ’60s.”

Jessica said she is very particular about finding individuals who would interact well with customers, which is the key to growing sales when shoppers come in already knowing their prices after exhaustive internet research.

“It’s important to let customers know we’re humans, and good humans at that,” she said. “People want to buy cars from people they know.”

Reporter Bob Gaetjens can be reached at 330-541-9440, bgaetjens@recordpub.com or @bobgaetjens_rpc.