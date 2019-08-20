A man accused of groping a woman during a KoRn and Alice In Chains concert at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls turned himself in Monday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office, which provides security for the venue, announced Tuesday that Ryan H. Bollas, 44, of Northfield Center Township, was taken into custody and charged with sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

The alleged groping happened at 11 p.m. Aug. 16 toward the end of the rock concert, Inspector Bill Holland said. The Summit County Sheriff's Office thanked the public for helping to identify the man in a photo posted Monday on the department’s Facebook page.

“After the incident occurred, [the victim] kind of stepped back and faced him,” Holland said. “And at that point, someone was able to take a picture of him and that’s what gave us the image to post.”

The victim of the alleged sexual assault, who is not being named, is 19. She was unable to identify the man at the time.

Citing an investigation into "a sexual offense that was committed at Blossom Music Center on Friday," the sheriff's office post was shared nearly 4,000 times, generating more than 250 comments in less than 20 hours. Some wished for the man photographed to be caught. They expressed a lack of surprise considering lewd behavior they observed at the same concert. Others affirmed the man's right of innocence until proven guilty. A few shamed the victim without knowing the details of the incident.

Bollas was arraigned Tuesday morning at the Stow Municipal Court. He was booked into the Summit County Jail and then immediately released on a $5,000 bond, according to court records.

Attorney Larry Whitney, who is representing Bollas, could not be reached by phone. The case is set for pre-trial before Judge Kim Hoover at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.

At Blossom Music Center since January 2017, there has been only one other report of sexual offense on file with the Summit County Sheriff's Office. No suspect was ever identified in that case. "It was reported with little information from the victim," said a clerk in the records department.

