A Norton woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations of stealing groceries from an Acme Fresh Market grocery in Akron and then releasing her dogs, which attacked a store employee.

Akron detectives arrested 64-year-old Linda Snow at her Norton home, and took her into custody without incident, according to Akron police.

One of the dogs involved in the incident Friday was at Snow’s home and was taken by officers with Summit County Animal Control.

Snow was charged with aggravated robbery and an Akron city ordinance dealing with having dangerous dogs, according to an Akron police news release.

An Akron police news release issued Wednesday afternoon did not mention the two other suspects.

The incident began about 12:45 p.m. Friday when a woman and a man left the Acme Fresh Market on East Avenue with a cart full of goods.

The employee apparently was told the two left without paying for the items in the cart and pursued them.

The employee followed the two to a van in the parking lot, and a woman inside the van opened the doors and two dogs emerged, police said.

The dogs then attacked the 55-year-old employee, police said.

Police said the employee was released from the hospital Monday and may need follow-up care. His name has not been released.

In a police interview with the employee, he said the dogs were called back to the van while he was being bitten.

The woman and the two suspects then fled in the van.

Akron police received video from the store, but have been unable to determine the breed of the dogs. Earlier reports suggested they were pitbulls.

